MANY ACADEMIC CHANGES COMING TO MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE

Morningside College has started the new school year by announcing some upcoming changes involving academic programs and staff.

Provost Bill Deeds says a task force of three groups over the past year looked at all academic and administrative programs on the campus to strengthen the college:

Deeds says that led to President John Reynders cutting positions starting with retirements and resignations and a decision to eliminate some degree programs:

Some majors and minors to be phased out include theater and music performance, but Deeds says Morningside will still offer many arts options:

Other subject areas being cut include philosophy, physics, video game development and a minor in Economics.

Deeds says incoming students have until October to decide if they want to pursue those courses and existing students will be able to complete their degrees.

