CITY WILL DECIDE ON EVENTS FACILITY MANAGEMENT SOON

The city council will soon decide if private management will be hired to manage Sioux City’s Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theater, or if the city should continue running the two venues.

City Manager Bob Padmore says all options are on the table:

Representatives from Spectra and VenuWorks, the two private firms vying to manage the facilities, pitched their cases to a local panel in a private meeting this past Monday:

While there’s no timetable for making the decision, Padmore says there are other factors looming to not delay the decision for long:

Padmore says he hopes to have a final decision made in the next month or so.