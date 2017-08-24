SOUTH DAKOTA FLAGS AT HALF STAFF FOR FORMER ALCESTER LAWMAKER

South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard has ordered state Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday in memory of former state Senator Roger McKellips of Alcester.

McKellips died last Friday at age 94. His funeral is Saturday.

McKellips served as majority leader of the South Dakota Senate from 1993-94, the last time that Democrats controlled a state legislative chamber.

He was the Democratic candidate for governor in 1978 defeating

Lt. Governor Harvey Wollman in the primary before losing to Republican Bill Janklow in the general election.

McKellips served in the Legislature from 1977-78 and 1981-1994.

He also held the posts of assistant minority leader and minority leader.

Photo provided