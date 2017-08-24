KING RENEWS CALL FOR SOUTHERN BORDER WALL

Republican Congressman Steve King says President Trump should name a “point person” in his administration to take charge of construction of a wall along the southern U.S. border.

King is a long-time advocate of building a barrier along the U.S. border with Mexico and has developed his own wall prototype.

In January, King began meeting with officials in the Department of Homeland Security and the Border Patrol, pressing for answers on construction decisions and a timeline for completion.

A point person from the Trump administration to speak publicly about the project is the answer, according to King:

King envisions this point person as the project manager, heading construction as well.

During a speech in Arizona on Tuesday, President Trump called on Congress to approve funding for the wall.

The president threatened a government shutdown over the issue.

Radio Iowa