COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY RECEIVES OLDER WORKERS GRANT

The Community Action Agency of Siouxland has been awarded a grant of $321,461 from Senior Service America, Inc.

Almost 90 percent of this grant – originally from the U.S. Department of Labor – will provide temporary employment to at least 54 low-income adults, ages 55 and older, living in Woodbury and six other northwest Iowa counties.

The older adults will participate in the Senior Community Service Employment Program, part of the Older Americans Act.

The program allows eligible persons to participate for up to four years, but the average tenure nationally is 18 months.