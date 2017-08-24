CITY ADDS “REVERSE PARKING” STALLS ON 3RD STREET

The city’s Public Works Department has installed several Reverse Angled Parking Stalls along the north side of 3rd Street, between Virginia and Jennings.

The city says the new stalls are designed to increase safety for entering and exiting traffic and allow drivers to more easily see traffic when exiting the stall.

The new stalls are back in only, similar to parallel parking.

Signs have been placed showing the steps to back in and to remind motorists of the correct use of the stalls.

Violators who do not back into the stall will be ticketed and potentially have their vehicle towed.