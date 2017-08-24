AUTHORITIES RELEASE INFORMATION ON DAKOTA DUNES ARREST

The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office has released details of the arrest of a Dakota Dunes man by Union County authorities Tuesday night.

68 year old Roger F. Miller has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance after being arrested at his home located at 255 La Costa Lane.

Union County authorities were dispatched to the address after a 9-1-1 caller indicated someone had been shot there.

Deputies found nobody had been injured and took Miller into custody.

Miller is free on $10,000 bond.

No other details of the incident have been released.