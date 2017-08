ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT’S TRIAL UNDERWAY IN SIOUX CITY

THE TRIAL IS UNDERWAY IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT OF A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER FOR ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING AT A COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY.

25 YEAR OLD MELVIN SPENCER HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY IN THE CASE.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE SPENCER WAS THE MAIN SUSPECT DURING A FEBRUARY 26TH PURSUIT THAT ENDED NEAR THE CITY POLICE TRAINING CENTER WHEN HIS VEHICLE BECAME STUCK.

WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTY TROY TADLOCK TESTIFIED HE INITIATED THE PURSUIT THAT NIGHT WHEN SPENCER AND BRITTNEY HOOD FAILED TO PULL OVER FOR A TRAFFIC STOP.

TADLOCK SAYS THE VEHICLE SLOWED AND HOOD JUMPED OUT OF THE CAR, WHICH SPENCER THEN DROVE AWAY IN:

OC…… FEMALE SUBJECT. :16

OTHER VEHICLES PICKED UP THE PURSUIT AND AFTER THE CAR GOT STUCK, SPENCER ALLEGEDLY INITIATED GUNFIRE AGAINST WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTY MICHAEL LENZ AND THEN FLED INTO A FIELD ON FOOT.

LENZ WAS NOT INJURED.

SPENCER WAS CAPTURED THREE HOURS LATER.

OTHER SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES THEN TESTIFIED ABOUT HOW WEAPONS AND DRUGS WERE DISCOVERED IN AND AROUND SPENCER’S VEHICLE.