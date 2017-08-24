APPLE TO BUILD TWO DATA CENTERS IN CENTRAL IOWA

Iowa’s Economic Development Authority Board has awarded Apple a nearly $20 million tax incentive package to build two data centers in Iowa.

The deal also gives Apple $208 million dollars in state and local tax benefits to build the centers in Waukee, located near Des Moines.

Apple promises to create 50 jobs and has agreed to buy 2,000 acres of land for the $1.4 billion project.

Governor Kim Reynolds says the two Apple data centers coming to Waukee could wind up being the biggest economic development project in the state’s history:

Reynolds cited several reasons why the technology giant selected Iowa:

Apple joins Facebook, Microsoft, and Google in building Iowa data centers.

Radio Iowa contributed story