YANKTON BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT PLEADS GUILTY

A Yankton man accused of robbing a downtown bank in the city a year ago has pleaded guilty.

Authorities say David Giese donned a Halloween mask on July 26th of 2016, walked into the Wells Fargo branch and demanded money.

He left behind a package that turned out to be harmless. No one was hurt.

Giese emerged as a suspect after months of investigation, and surrendered to authorities in February.

He initially pleaded not guilty but changed his plea on August 15th.

Giese faces up to 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced November 6th.