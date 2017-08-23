ROYAL CANIN TO ADD JOBS IN NORTH SIOUX CITY

North Sioux City’s Royal Canin plant has announced plans to hire more than 50 associates at their pet food manufacturing facility.

The company says the job openings range from line workers to management.

In the past five years, their parent company Mars has invested $1 billion in U.S. operations, including a new North Sioux City manufacturing facility currently under construction.

The new plant will open in the spring of 2019.

The jobs will be posted on the company’s website in the upcoming weeks.