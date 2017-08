Lightning is being blamed for a fire that damaged a home in Sioux City on Monday night.

Sioux City Fire Rescue units responded to that structure fire at 1916 Nebraska Street and found smoke coming from the roof of the residence.

Investigators say lightning struck the roof, starting a fire in the attic of the structure.

The house sustained moderate fire and water damage and was red tagged by city officials.

The occupants safely escaped and no injuries were reported.

Photo by George Lindblade