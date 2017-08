JURY SELECTION BEGINS IN MELVIN SPENCER TRIAL

JURY SELECTION IS UNDERWAY IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT IN THE TRIAL OF A SUSPECT CHARGED WITH SHOOTING AT A SHERIFF’S DEPUTY.

MELVIN SPENCER HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO ATTEMPTED MURDER IN THE CASE.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE SPENCER WAS THE DRIVER DURING A FEBRUARY PURSUIT THAT ENDED ON THE OUTSKIRTS OF SIOUX CITY NEAR THE POLICE TRAINING CENTER WHEN HIS VEHICLE BECAME STUCK.

SPENCER ALLEGEDLY INITIATED GUNFIRE WITH WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTY MICHAEL LENZ AND THEN FLED ON FOOT.

HE WAS CAPTURED THREE HOURS LATER.

A MALE PASSENGER IN SPENCER’S VEHICLE WAS WOUNDED.