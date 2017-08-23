HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 1 – HEELAN @ EAST, 8-25-2017

THE BOYS ARE BACK…RIGHT ON Q!

It’s high school football time again at KSCJ and the boys are back on the air to bring you all the action of another exciting season. This week, though, due to Sioux City Explorers baseball on KSCJ, the game will be heard on our sister station, Q 102.3.

This week’s action takes the boys to Elwood Olsen Stadium on the campus of Morningside College as the East High Black Raiders, led by head coach Bob Goodvin, welcome head coach Jerry Steffen’s Bishop Heelan Crusaders.

With a new football season come new rules and rule changes, courtesy of the National Federation of State High School Associations Football Rules Committee. As always, safety is the primary concern. A new foul has been added, known as a blindside block. This involves contact by a blocker against an opponent who, because of physical positioning and focus of concentration, is vulnerable to injury. Unless the block is initiated with open hands, the officials will be penalizing a team whose player makes excessive and unnecessary contact in such a situation when the block is forceful and outside the free-blocking zone. It’ll cost ’em 15.

Another rule change involving player safety…pop-up kicks are now illegal. We’ve all seen these pop-up kicks where the kicker drives the ball immediately to the ground, the ball hits the ground once and then goes directly into the air as if the ball had been kicked directly off a tee. Pandemonium generally ensues. Someone usually gets hurt. The officials will now blow such play dead, penalize the kicking team 5 yards, and confuse the fans who are used to seeing these kicks on TV every Saturday and Sunday.

Of course, the Football Rules Committee wouldn’t be a real committee without some, shall we say, interesting rule changes:

Any game official may accompany the referee to meet with the head coach for equipment verification. Apparently, this became an issue somewhere. Otherwise, it wouldn’t be a new rule, right?

Commercial advertising is not permitted on the ball. Kudos to whatever creative school caused this rule to go into effect. High schools are always looking for new revenue sources and someone must’ve gotten the idea to sell advertising space on the ball. As a practical matter, I’m not sure who would be able to see such advertising except for maybe a few of the players. Fans certainly wouldn’t be able to see it from the stands, no?

My favorite rule change: The ball is declared immediately dead if a prosthetic limb comes completely off a runner. The interesting part of that rule, for me, is the use of the term, “completely”. By negative inference, if a runner’s prosthetic limb is hanging by a thread or bolt or whatever, the ball remains live. I did a Google search trying to find a single instance of a runner’s prosthetic limb coming off during a high school football game; I was unsuccessful. But it had to have happened. I mean, no committee would come up with this situation on its own.

The boys will be in the booth, ready to go, when the kickoff occurs at 7:00 p.m. Friday night. Justin Barker will handle the play-by-play duties, joined by Dan Vakulskas with color commentary and Brian Vakulskas in some sort of as-of-yet undefined role.

It’s been a rough week for JB.

Earlier this summer, JB was promoted to Communications Director at KSCJ Radio. One evening, he contacted a reporter from the New Yorker. The magazine had recently reported on some internal activity going on at the radio station concerning our football broadcasts.

“Who leaked that to you?” JB asked the reporter, who said he couldn’t give JB that information. JB responded by threatening to fire the entire sports staff. “What I’m going to do is, I will eliminate everyone on the broadcast team and we’ll start over,” he said. The reporter laughed, not sure if he really believed that such a threat would convince a journalist to reveal a source. JB continued to press the reporter and complain about the Vakulskas brothers who join him in the broadcast booth. “I ask these guys not to leak anything and they can’t help themselves,” JB said. “You’re an American citizen, this is a major catastrophe for this pro-America station. So I’m asking you as an American patriot to give me a sense of who leaked it.”

“Is it one of my broadcast partners?” JB asked. The reporter again told him he couldn’t say. “O.K., I’m going to fire every one of them, and then you haven’t protected anybody, so the entire booth will be fired over the next two weeks.”

“They’ll all be fired by me,” JBsaid. “I fired one guy the other day. I have three to four people I’ll fire tomorrow. I’ll get to the person who leaked that to you. Brian Vakulskas—if you want to leak something—he’ll be asked to resign very shortly. Brian is a paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac,” JB said. He channelled Brian as he spoke: “ ‘Oh, a New Yorker reporter is coming in. Let me leak the darn thing and see if I can block these people the way I blocked JB for six months.’ ” (Brian did not respond to a request for comment.)

“I’m not Brian Vakulskas, I’m not trying to suck my own thumb,” JB said, speaking of his basketball color commentator. “I’m not trying to build my own brand off the strength of the radio station. I’m here to serve the station.”

Kickoff is at 7pm, with the Knova’s Carpets Pregame Show at 6:30. Again, this game will air on Q 102.3. That’s on the FM dial.

