GAUSMAN ENJOYS TRADITION ON OPENING DAY OF SCHOOL

The new school year officially got underway in Sioux City on Wednesday.

Public School Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman started his day earlier than most, taking part in what has become a tradition for him on the first day of classes:

Another of the superintendent’s opening day traditions is to check in with each building in the district.

He was at Loess Hills Elementary by 9:30:

For the first time in awhile, Dr. Gausman did not have a new school to stop and visit:

Gausman says around 15-thousand students are enrolled in public schools for the fall semester.

