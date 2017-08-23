FIGHT FOR CANCER RESEARCH GOLD GAME IS SEPTEMBER 16

IOWA CITY, Iowa – – The University of Iowa Fight for Cancer Research Gold Game will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 as the Hawkeyes host North Texas. Game time is 2:30 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium (ESPN2).

The Fight for Cancer Research ticket is $50, which includes one game ticket,an official Gold Game shirt, and donation to the Iowa Dance Marathon, on behalf of Northwestern Mutual and Beat Cancer Today. Through Northwestern Mutual and Beat Cancer Today, UI Dance Marathon will receive $10 from the purchase of each ticket sold as part of this promotion.

Gold shirts will be available through the Hawkeye Fan Shop in Coralville. Fans who have already purchased game tickets for Iowa’s final nonconference contest may also purchase the official game shirt at the Hawkeye Fan Shop.

The Gold Game for Cancer tickets are currently on sale and are available through Friday, Sept. 1. Gold shirts will be available at the Hawkeye Fan Shop beginning Monday, Sept. 10, and must be picked up by Friday, Sept. 15 at 5 p.m.

Fight for Cancer Research Gold Game tickets can be purchased directly at: http://bit.ly/2g1n5Uw. The promo code is GOLDGAME. Tickets are also available through the UI Athletics Ticket Office, located in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office telephone number is 1-800-IA-HAWKS.

Single-game tickets are available for all seven home contests. Questions concerning the purchase of 2017 football tickets, including general public, UI faculty/staff and UI student seasons tickets by current UI students, along with three-game mini-packs, should be directed to the UI Athletics Ticket Office.