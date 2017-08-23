CITY STUDENTS AND STAFF BEGIN THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR

A lot of preparations went into getting the city’s school buildings and staff ready for the first day of classes.

John Beeck is the principal at Loess Hills Elementary School and says safety comes first for his students:

OC…….happy. :11

Beeck has been principal at several buildings in Sioux City since 1994, four at Loess Hills, and also taught in the district.

He says the new school year is an exciting time for students and staff:

OC………but everybody’s excited. ;09

Caden Springfield is a 4th grader at the school who says he was ready to come back and get started on his favorite subject:

OC…..tricky to do. :07

4th grader Soloman Walker is looking forward to starting a history project:

OC…….Palmer’s Candy. ;07

Principal Beeck oversees 627 students ages pre-school through 5th grade at Loess Hills Elementary.