AMERICAN AIRLINES ADDS 2ND HOLIDAY FLIGHT TO DALLAS

Good news out of Sioux Gateway Airport.

American Airlines will add a temporary second round trip flight out of Sioux City to their hub in Dallas/Ft. Worth from November 20th through the 28th.

Darrell Jessie, President of the Sioux Gateway Airport Board of Trustees, says the additional flight will help to accommodate holiday travel:

OC……..to Dallas Ft. Worth. ;22

Jessie says travelers have been very supportive of the current afternoon flight to Dallas:

OC………..happy with that. ;13

He hopes that support will lead to making this second flight a permanent one:

OC………..a shot. :16

The scheduled times for the new flight have an 8:30 a.m. departure from Sioux City and a 10:52 a.m. arrival at Dallas/Ft. Worth.

The return flight departs Dallas at 8:55 p.m., landing in Sioux City at 10:54 p.m.