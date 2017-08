I-29 DETOUR SET FOR HAMILTON BOULEVARD

WORK ON THE INTERSTATE 29 METRO CORRIDOR PROJECT WILL RESULT IN SOME TEMPORARY CLOSINGS NEAR HAMILTON BOULEVARD FOR A COUPLE OF DAYS.

CREWS WILL DO THE FIRST OF TWO DECK POURS ON THE I-29 BRIDGE AT HAMILTON BOULEVARD BEGINNING AT 9PM THURSDAY NIGHT WEATHER PERMITTING.

THAT WORK WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 6AM FRIDAY AND WILL CLOSE NORTHBOUND I-29 TO TRAFFIC.

VEHICLES WILL BE DETOURED TO THE EXIT 149 OFF RAMP AT HAMILTON AND THEN ONTO THE NORTHBOUND HAMILTON ON RAMP.

TRAFFIC ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD WILL BE REROUTED TO WESLEY PARKWAY.