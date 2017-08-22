UNITED WAY KICKS OFF 2017-18 CAMPAIGN

The United Way of Siouxland has launched their 2017-18 fundraising campaign.
This year’s campaign chairs are Kristie VerMulm McManamy and her husband Kevin from United Real Estate Solutions:
A hundred per cent of donations go to community programs and agencies.
Last year the United Way of Siouxland supported 83 programs:
The slogan of this year’s campaign is “We are the game changers”, and McManamy says every individual dollar donated helps those in need:
Individual donors contributing $100 or more receive a Giving Card that entitles them to discounts throughout the year at more than 50 local businesses.