SIOUX CITY STUDENTS HEAD BACK TO CLASSES WEDNESDAY

Wednesday marks the first day of classes for Sioux City Public and Parochial Schools.

Drivers should be aware of school bus traffic and students walking to and from classes.

It’s illegal to pass a stopped school bus that has its stop arm extended.

Mayhew Avenue leading into East High School has just re-opened, and traffic flow should now be improved with a street extension from Mayhew past Nodland Elementary above East High to the part of Lincoln Way now named Houlihan Run.

For Bishop Heelan Parochial Schools, Kindergarten through 8th grade and High School freshmen report Wednesday morning for classes.

Heelan Sophomores, Juniors and Seniors start Thursday and pre-schoolers begin on Tuesday, August 30th.