SGT. BLUFF INDUSTRIAL PARK IS STATE CERTIFIED AND READY FOR TENANTS

A Sergeant Bluff industrial park has been certified as shovel ready through the Iowa Certified Site Program.

Sgt. Bluff Mayor Jon Winkel says its the first in the western part of the state to achieve project-ready status.

The city and state economic development officials completed the certification in just over two years, a full year earlier than the process usually takes.

Winkel says the land is ready for a company to build there:

Sam Wagner of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce says the shovel ready site, combined with the metro areas number one ranking for industrial development projects from Site Selection Magazine, is a winning combination that should spur additional growth once a company builds there:

The Sergeant Bluff Park is located at the south end of town along the newly developed Dogwood Trail roadway.