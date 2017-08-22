PIONEER BANK EXPANDS TO DAKOTA DUNES

Pioneer Bank is expanding into Dakota Dunes.

The bank will be a full-service facility including safe deposit boxes, a 24-hour ATM, plus mortgage, personal and commercial loans and investment and insurance services.

The new office will be located at the corner of Sioux Point Road and Courtyard Drive.

A remodel and build-out is underway including two drive-up teller lanes and easier street access.

Pioneer Bank is locally-owned and currently has four offices in Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff, and Salix.