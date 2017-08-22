MERCY’S C-E-O RESIGNS

The President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercy Medical Center has resigned.

Jim FitzPatrick, who has been the hospital’s C-E-O since 2014, has resigned from his role.

Prior to assuming the role at Mercy Sioux City in 2014, FitzPatrick served as senior vice president for Network Development for Mercy Health Network and 10 years as president and CEO of Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa in Mason City.

Regional Chief Financial Officer Rod Schlader has been named interim CEO.

Schlader has more than 30 years of health care leadership experience serving in executive roles in Catholic health care in Iowa.

FitzPatrick will remain with the organization through the fall to support Schlader during the transition.

The Trinity Health leadership team and the Mercy Sioux City Board of Directors will begin a national search for a permanent CEO immediately.