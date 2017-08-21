NW IOWA PRISON INMATE FOUND DEAD IN CELL

A prison inmate convicted for crimes in Buena vista and Sac Counties has been found dead in his cell at the Newton Correctional Facility.

Prison officials say Paz Alcides Chica was pronounced dead Saturday night after he had been found hanging in his cell in an apparent suicide.

Chica was serving a sentence since April 2014 for two counts of sexual abuse 3rd degree- Life Special Sentence, three counts of lascivious acts with a child in Buena Vista County; and two counts as a sexual predator- prior conviction from Sac County.

The medical examiner is performing an autopsy.