HUNDREDS TURN OUT ACROSS REGION FOR ECLIPSE WATCHING

The first total solar eclipse to sweep the U.S. coast to coast in nearly a century has come to an end in South Carolina.

Americans across the land watched in wonder Monday as the moon blocked the sun, turning daylight into twilight.

Around 400 people gathered at the Sioux City Museum Plaza at 4th and Nebraska to watch the event.

7th grader Sadie Engel who attends Sgt. Bluff-Luton was among those seeing the spectacle for the first time:

Museum director Steve Hansen says a long line of people showed up in the morning, hoping to get free glasses to safely watch the eclipse:

The eclipse reached 95% of totality here, when the sun was almost completely obscured by the moon, around 1pm.

Totality lasted just two minutes or so in each location along the narrow corridor stretching all the way across the U.S., from Oregon to Nebraska to Charleston, South Carolina.

It took about 90 minutes for total blockage to cross the country.

AP contributed to story content & photo