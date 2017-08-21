ERNST SPEAKS OUT ON HEALTH CARE DEADLOCK

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst spoke in Sioux City Monday, addressing a wide range of topics from health care to environmental issues.

The Red Oak Republican spoke with media following her talk and says the debate over repealing or revising the federal health care act has been centering on insurance costs instead of the cost of care to individuals:

Congress has tried and failed three times this year to reform the federal health care act, and Ernst says that’s frustrating for her and for Iowans:

Ernst says she would like to see Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell take a more pro-active role in finding a way to get health care reform and other issues passed:

Ernst made it clear that she is not looking to replace McConnell, but wants more decisive action moving forward.

Last week Ernst took part in a conference with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt on reworking the Waters of the United States rules.

The Trump administration has rescinded the rules put into place while Barack Obama was president and Senator Ernst says input from farmers is needed for the rewrite of the policy regarding creeks and rivers on agricultural land:

Ernst serves on the Senate Agricultural committee and says she is looking forward to upcoming confirmation hearings of under secretary officials, including Sam Clovis of Hinton, Iowa:

Clovis has been under fire by some critics because he is not a scientist, but Ernst says that is not an issue for her because of his academic qualifications:

Ernst made her comments following a speech to the Sioux City Rotary Club.