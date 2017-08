CITY COUNCIL APPROVES HIRING OF MUELLER AS POLICE CHIEF

The city council has finalized the hiring of Rex Mueller as Sioux City’s new police chief.

The council voted unanimously to promote Captain Mueller to chief to replace current Chief Doug Young, who is retiring August 31st.

Mueller has more than 21 years of experience with the Sioux City Police Department, starting back in 1996.

His annual salary will be $121-thousand dollars.

Mueller grew up in Sioux City, attending Heelan High School and graduating from the University of South Dakota.