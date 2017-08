A FIRE SATURDAY MORNING SEVERELY DAMAGED A SIOUX CITY HOME.

FIREFIGHTERS WERE CALLED TO 1517 OSAGE COURT AROUND 9:30 A.M. AND FOUND SMOKE COMING FROM THE FRONT OF THE HOME.

NONE OF THE RESIDENTS WERE HOME AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE AND NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

PHOTO BY GEORGE LINDBLADE