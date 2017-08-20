ANNE HELEN PETERSEN – TOO FAT, TOO SLUTTY, TO LOUD: The Rise and Reign of the Unruly Woman

Author: Anne Helen Petersen

Book: TOO FAT, TOO SLUTTY, TO LOUD: The Rise and Reign of the Unruly Woman

Publishing: Plume (June 20, 2017)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

“Petersen’s gloriously bumptious, brash ode to non-conforming women suits the needs of this dark moment. Her careful examination of how we eviscerate the women who confound or threaten is crucial reading if we are ever to be better.” —Rebecca Traister, New York Times bestselling author of All the Single Ladies



From celebrity gossip expert and BuzzFeed culture writer Anne Helen Petersen comes an accessible, analytical look at how female celebrities are pushing boundaries of what it means to be an “acceptable” woman.

You know the type: the woman who won’t shut up, who’s too brazen, too opinionated—too much. She’s the unruly woman, and she embodies one of the most provocative and powerful forms of womanhood today. In Too Fat, Too Slutty, Too Loud, Anne Helen Petersen uses the lens of “unruliness” to explore the ascension of pop culture powerhouses like Lena Dunham, Nicki Minaj, and Kim Kardashian, exploring why the public loves to love (and hate) these controversial figures. With its brisk, incisive analysis, Too Fat, Too Slutty, Too Loud will be a conversation-starting book on what makes and breaks celebrity today.

“Must Read List” – Entertainment Weekly

Named one of Cosmopolitan’s “Books You Won’t Be Able to Put Down This Summer”

Selected one of Amazon’s “Best Books of the Month”

A Refinery 29 Editor’s Pick