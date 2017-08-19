ERIC METAXAS – IF YOU CAN KEEP IT: The Forgotten Promise of American Liberty

Author: Eric Metaxas

Book: IF YOU CAN KEEP IT: The Forgotten Promise of American Liberty

Publishing: Penguin Books; Paperback edition (June 6, 2017)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

#1 New York Times bestselling author Eric Metaxas delivers an extraordinary book that is part history and part rousing call to arms, steeped in a critical analysis of our founding fathers’ original intentions for America.



In 1787, when the Constitution was drafted, a woman asked Ben Franklin what the founders had given the American people. “A republic,” he shot back, “if you can keep it.” More than two centuries later, Metaxas examines what that means and how we are doing on that score.

If You Can Keep It is at once a thrilling review of America’s uniqueness—including our role as a “nation of nations”—and a chilling reminder that America’s greatness cannot continue unless we embrace our own crucial role in living out what the founders entrusted to us. Metaxas explains that America is not a nation bounded by ethnic identity or geography, but rather by a radical and unprecedented idea, based on liberty and freedom for all. He cautions us that it’s nearly past time we reconnect to that idea, or we may lose the very foundation of what made us exceptional in the first place.