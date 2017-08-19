ACE ATKINS – THE FALLEN: A Quinn Colson Novel

Author: Ace Atkins

Book: THE FALLEN: A Quinn Colson Novel

Publishing: G.P. Putnam’s Sons (July 18, 2017)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

From New York Times-bestselling Southern crime master Ace Atkins comes a rollicking, suspenseful tale of bank robbers, good ole boy politicians, truck stop women, and one decent man crazy enough to fight them all.

Tibbehah County Sheriff Quinn Colson had to admit he admired the bank robbers who’d been wreaking havoc in the MidSouth. A new bank was getting hit every week, and the robbers rushed in and out with such skill and precision it reminded him of raids he’d led as an Army Ranger. In fact, it reminded him so much of the techniques in the Ranger Handbook that he couldn’t help wondering if the outlaws were former Rangers themselves.

Quinn and his right-hand woman, straight-talking deputy Lillie Virgil, turned the county upside down after the crew hit Jericho First National, but they had disappeared like smoke. Almost as if they had help.

God knows, Tibbehah has always been a haven for outlaws, from long-ago bootleggers to the truck stop den of iniquity now run by flame-haired madam Fannie Hathcock. So when the pious new head of the county supervisors, a flinty man named Skinner, says he plans to make the county like it used to be by getting rid of Fannie, Quinn has to wonder what he really wants.

Standing between Quinn and the truth, he’ll cross paths with the last vestiges of the Dixie Mafia, a rising state senator fueled up with ambition and greed, and the recent disappearance of two teens that may be the secret to taking down the whole house of cards.

The Fallen demonstrates once again why The New York Times said, “Atkins sets a new standard for Southern crime fiction.”