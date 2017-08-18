SETTLEMENT REACHED OVER PIERCE STREET HOME WITH SINKHOLES

The City Council will be asked on Monday to approve a settlement with a resident on Pierce Street whose home has been plagued by sinkholes.

Joyce Downing sued the city claiming a faulty storm sewer at the intersection of 30th and Pierce Street had damaged her home and property at 3001 Pierce.

Assistant City Attorney Justin Vondrak says the council will vote Monday to approve a negotiated settlement and purchase of the property:

$195,000.

Once the settlement is approved, Vondrak says the city will then look at options as to what to do with the property:

OC……..those improvements. ;19

Under the proposed settlement the city does not admit liability in the case.