PUBLIC MUSEUM TO HOST ECLIPSE WATCHING EVENT

SEVERAL LOCATIONS WILL BE HOSTING SOLAR ECLIPSE WATCHING EVENTS ON MONDAY, INCLUDING THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

DIRECTOR STEVE HANSEN SAYS YOU CAN WATCH THE ECLIPSE ON THE MUSEUM PLAZA:

THE NATIONAL PARKS SERVICE HAS PROVIDED THE MUSEUM WITH FREE ECLIPSE GLASSES FOR SAFE VIEWING OF THE EVENT:

A HUNDRED PAIR OF GLASSES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE AT THAT LOCATION.

THE EVENT AT THE MUSEUM BEGINS AT 11:30AM MONDAY AND THE BUILDING WILL ALSO BE OPEN FOR THOSE WHO WANT TO VIEW THE EXHIBITS INSIDE.