HUNT SCHOOL RECEIVES GILCHRIST FOUNDATION GRANT

Music and the arts are getting a boost at one Sioux City elementary school, thanks to a $20-thousand dollar grant.
The Sioux City Public Schools Foundation received the Gilchrist Foundation grant.
Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman says it will be used to address the art-focused curriculum needs of Hunt A+ Elementary:
OC………..and reading. ;17
Kari Kellen of the Schools Foundation says Hunt Elementary will use the grant funds to coordinate year-long curricula, culminating in an all-school staged musical performance with LAMB Theatre:
OC………..as well. :20
Kellen says Hunt students will experience set design, lighting, makeup, acting, singing and live performance instruction during the build up to the live performance.