HUNT SCHOOL RECEIVES GILCHRIST FOUNDATION GRANT

Music and the arts are getting a boost at one Sioux City elementary school, thanks to a $20-thousand dollar grant.

The Sioux City Public Schools Foundation received the Gilchrist Foundation grant.

Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman says it will be used to address the art-focused curriculum needs of Hunt A+ Elementary:

OC………..and reading. ;17

Kari Kellen of the Schools Foundation says Hunt Elementary will use the grant funds to coordinate year-long curricula, culminating in an all-school staged musical performance with LAMB Theatre:

OC………..as well. :20

Kellen says Hunt students will experience set design, lighting, makeup, acting, singing and live performance instruction during the build up to the live performance.