DAKOTA CITY CELEBRATES COTTONWOOD DAYS

Dakota City, Nebraska is celebrating its 6th Annual Cottonwood Days this weekend.

Events begin this (Friday) evening with a hamburger and hot dog feed from 5pm until 8pm at Cottonwood Cove Park.

That’s followed by an outdoor showing of the Disney movie “Moana.” on the south side of the park shelter.

On Saturday Mercy Air Care will land a helicopter just south of the

American Legion at 9 a.m.and start off the parade with a fly over at 10 a.m.

There’s also a car show, kids zone, water fights and a watermelon eating contest at 2pm with a corn eating contest at 4 p.m. with the fire department taking on the city council.

Locked and Loaded performs at a 9 p.m street dance and the event wraps up Sunday with an American Legion breakfast on South 21st Street followed by a service at the Methodist Church.