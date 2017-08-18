CONCERNS EXPRESSED OVER PLYWOOD TRAIL FUNDING

Officials in Plymouth county have learned there are still a lot of concerns about the proposed Ply-wood Recreational Trail that would run from Le Mars to Sioux city along the highway 75 corridor.

Two nights of informational meetings wrapped up Thursday in Merrill where over 50 people attended and many of those had questions and concerns.

Craig Anderson was one of three Plymouth County Supervisors who attended the

meeting with questions about the cost of the project:

OC……….hospital remodeling. :18

Trail spokesman Gregg Grupp says the the trail would provide the region with an amenity to add to the local quality of life:

OC……..entire equation. :23

But Anderson feels there are many other projects where money could be better spent:

OC………road to pave. ;18

The Plymouth County Supervisors as a group have so far declined to support the trail project.

Photo by Dennis Morrice