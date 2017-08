MOTORISTS ARE BEING ASKED TO AVOID THE AREA OF WEST FIRST AND LEONARD BECAUSE OF A GAS LINE LEAK.

A CITY CREW PUNCTURED A TWO INCH GAS LINE WHILE WORKING IN THE AREA SHORTLY BEFORE 8:30 A.M.

TWO NEARBY HOMES WERE EVACUATED AND STREETS ARE BLOCKED OFF.

CREWS WILL BE ON THE SCENE FOR SOME TIME MAKING REPAIRS.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG