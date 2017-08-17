NORTHEY HOPES FOR U.S.D.A. POST

Iowa Agriculture Secretary Bill Northey says he’s still under consideration for a top job at the U-S Department of Agriculture.
Northey says he’s been told a background check is underway.
OC……..”announcement yet”
Northey says he’s impressed with the team U-S Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue is putting together.
All three of the top appointees so far are from the Midwest, including one from northwest Iowa.
OC……..”fellow undersecretary” :17
President Trump has nominated Steve Censky of Minnesota as his deputy and Ted McKinney of Indiana and Sam Clovis of Hinton, Iowa, as undersecretaries.
Radio Iowa