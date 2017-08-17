LEWIS & CLARK HISTORY TO BE REVISITED WITH ENCAMPMENT

An 1804 living-history camp recreating the Lewis and Clark expedition’s stay in what would become Sioux City takes place on the city’s riverfront this weekend.

Public museum curator Matt Anderson says the annual Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment takes place on August 19 and 20th at the Sergeant Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center:

Anderson says the grounds on the riverfront showcase authentic tents, equipment, uniforms and firearms like those used during the expedition.

A highlight of the weekend is the Sergeant Floyd Burial Re-enactment ceremony Saturday at 6 p.m. on the grounds of the Floyd Monument on Highway 75.

The encampment runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 till 3 on Sunday.