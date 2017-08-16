IOWA’S ONE OF THE BEST STATES TO GROW OLD IN

Iowa is the second-best state in the nation to grow old, according to a report from a senior care website.

Tim Sullivan, vice president of caring-dot-com, says the study examined a series of 13 categories, including financial, health care and quality of life.

Sullivan says the rankings are meant to be something of a wake-up call, as well as a starting point for important conversations between family members.

Utah ranks first on the report while Iowa is number-two for the second year in a row, with Nebraska finishing 5th.

The worst states to grow old, according to the survey, are North Dakota, New York, Indiana and in last place, West Virginia.

Radio Iowa