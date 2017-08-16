ACLU FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST NEBRASKA PRISON SYSTEM

The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is following through with its promise to sue the state prisons system because it hasn’t taken significant steps to remedy what the group calls inhumane conditions.

The ACLU filed a federal lawsuit early Wednesday on behalf of 11 prisoners.

It names the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, its director and various prison system officials.

Governor Pete Ricketts says the state has been pro-active in dealing with prison problems:

The lawsuit blames prisoner overcrowding and dangerous understaffing for the deadly riots, staff assaults and escapes of recent years.

It takes the system to task for what it says is excessive use of solitary confinement and gross negligence of inmates’ medical and mental health issues.

Ricketts suggests the lawsuit could actually be detrimental to prison security in the state:

The lawsuit seeks class-action status and asks for a court order to require state officials to fix prison problems.