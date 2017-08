A TRAIN DERAILMENT EARLY TUESDAY MORNING RESULTED IN THE TEMPORARY CLOSING OF DACE AVENUE.

OFFICIALS WITH UNION PACIFIC SAY A SOUTHBOUND LOCOMOTIVE AND 8 EMPTY HOPPER CARS DERAILED SHORTLY AFTER MIDNIGHT.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED AND UNION PACIFIC PERSONNEL ARE INVESTIGATING WHY THE DERAILMENT HAPPENED AND THE EXTENT OF DAMAGE TO THE TRACK.

DACE AVENUE WAS REOPENED LATE TUESDAY MORNING AND THE TRACK WAS EXPECTED TO BE CLEARED BY 8:30 TUESDAY NIGHT.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG tv