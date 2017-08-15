REX MUELLER CHOSEN AS CITY’S NEW POLICE CHIEF

Sioux City’s new police chief is being promoted from within the ranks.

Captain Rex Mueller was introduced as the new chief by City Manager Bob Padmore on Tuesday:

Mueller has more than 21 years of experience with the Sioux City Police Department, starting back in 1996.

He says the officers in the department are what drives its success in the community:

Mueller grew up in Sioux City, attending Heelan High School and graduating from the University of South Dakota.

He plans on being chief for the long term, following in the footsteps of his two predecessors:

Current Police Chief Doug Young was a sergeant when Mueller started with the department:

Mueller will take over as Police Chief on September 1st.

He will succeed Chief Young who is retiring after 36 years with the department, serving the past eight years as Chief.