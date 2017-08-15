LEVERING PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO MURDER

A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the July stabbing death of a Winnebago, Nebraska man.

The attorney for 29-year-old Daniel Levering filed a written plea of not guilty Monday in Woodbury County District Court.

Levering is charged in the July 23 stabbing death of 36-year-old Vincent Walker.

Police say Walker was washing his car when he was confronted by three people.

Levering allegedly stabbed Walker several times while a second suspect struck with the victim with a baseball bat.

Walker later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Levering’s trial was set for October 17th.

He continues to be held in the Woodbury County Jail on a million dollars bond.