CORREA-CARMENATY SENTENCED TO LIFE PLUS 175 YEARS

A man who pleaded guilty to murder and 11 other counts for killing a Council Bluffs sheriff’s deputy and wounding another during a jail escape has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

A Pottawattamie County District judge sentenced 24-year-old Wesley Correa-Carmenaty to life in prison, plus 175 years after he entered guilty pleas to first-degree murder, attempted murder, escape, kidnapping and other crimes.

Authorities say Correa-Carmenaty had just been sentenced on May 1st to 45 years in prison in an unrelated murder case when he grabbed one of the deputies’ guns while being transferred to the county jail.

He shot them both and used the jail van to escape.

He was recaptured that day in Omaha, Nebraska, after carjacking a woman at gunpoint.

Correa-Carmenaty had since been held in the Woodbury County Jail until he decided to plead guilty instead of going to trial.