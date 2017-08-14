WASHINGTON NAMED A.A. PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Sioux City Explorers OF Levon Washington has been named this week’s American Association Pointstreak Player of the Week for the week ending August 13.

Washington hit .500 (13-for-26), picking up two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI.

He helped the Explorers to three wins over the course of the week.

The Gainesville, Florida native had a great road series against the Cleburne Railroaders.

Washington was 3-for-3 in the first game, driving in a run in a narrow 3-2 Sioux City defeat.

A night later, Washington hit his first home run of the week, a solo blast as part of a 6-3 Explorers win in Cleburne.

Although Sioux City fell 11-8 in a Wednesday slugfest, Washington turned in a memorable performance going 4-for-4 with a walk in the game, hitting two doubles, collecting an RBI and scoring three runs.

On Friday evening in Lincoln, Washington played the hero in the top of the 12th inning, smacking a two-run home run to propel Sioux City to a 6-4 road win.

He closed his week with back-to-back two-hit games — a 2-for-4 Saturday and Sunday, featuring a home run and an RBI single in a 5-4 defeat.

The Explorers enjoy an off day Monday, and will open a three game home series with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.