TEXAS ROADHOUSE HOSTS LUNCH EVENT TO SUPPORT SIOUXLAND SOLDIERS

TEXAS ROADHOUSE TEAMED UP WITH SUPPORT SIOUXLAND SOLDIERS MONDAY FOR A SPECIAL LUNCHEON FUNDRAISER.

ANYSSIA THOMAS, THE LOCAL MARKETING MANAGER OF TEXAS ROADHOUSE, SAYS THE RESTAURANT WANTED TO SHOW APPRECIATION TO OUR LOCAL MILITARY PERSONNEL:

OC……..SUPPORT SIOUXLAND SOLDIERS. ;18

SARAH PETERSEN OF SUPPORT SIOUXLAND SOLDIERS SAYS HER GROUP WILL BE SENDING CARE PACKAGES TO LOCAL MILITARY PERSONNEL WHO WILL SOON BE DEPLOYED TO THE MIDDLE EAST AND ELSEWHERE:

OC……..TO OUR TROOPS. :22

THOMAS SAYS SHE HOPED TO RAISE AT LEAST $6500 FOR SUPPORT SIOUXLAND SOLDIERS.