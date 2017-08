The Superintendent of the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District has been accused of drunken driving.

Court records show that 57-year-old Rod Earleywine was arrested August 5th in Dickinson County.

Earleywine is scheduled to be arraigned September 7th on a charge of operating while under the influence, first offense.

He posted a one thousand dollar bond.

The Sgt. Bluff-Luton school district has not released a statement regarding Earleywine’s arrest.