The 77th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally drew to a close Sunday in western South Dakota.

The State Highway Patrol says there were eight traffic fatalities this year compared to three last year.

There were 68 injury crashes, 18 more than last year.

Forty-six people were arrested on felony drug charges, down slightly from 2016.

One-hundred-61 people were arrested for drunken driving, 26 fewer than last year.